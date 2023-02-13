Kentucky Man Wins Huge Lottery Prize After Working 12-Hour Shift

One Kentucky man won a huge lottery prize after working a 12-hour shift. The Ledger-Enquirer reported that Troy Kimmel stopped at a convenience store to buy some lottery tickets on his way home from work and one of them was a big winner.

Kimmel bought four $500 Loaded! scratch of tickets from the Eagles VII vending machine. A February 7th news release from the Kentucky Lottery says that he began scratching the $5 lottery tickets, and the third one left him in shock.

On the third ticket, Kimmel scratched off a "5X" symbol. He then uncovered 10 of the $1,500 prize symbols. That brought his total earnings to a whopping $75,000, which is the game's top prize according to lottery officials.

Kimmel told lottery officials when claiming his prize, "It took a while to hit me." Kimmel was not sure if he was seeing things right so he took his winning ticket into the store for confirmation. Sure enough, he had won an impressive $75,000.