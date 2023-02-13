Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For First Time In 23 Years

By Logan DeLoye

February 13, 2023

Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images South America

It's official! Megadeth will reunite with guitarist Marty Friedman for the first time in 23 years during the band's global livestream event titled, "They Only Come Out At Night," taking place at the Budokan Arena in Tokyo on February 27th. The band took to Instagram to share the news with fans. Frontman Dave Mustaine mentioned that he and Friedman have remained friends for years despite not being seen together on stage.

"For the first time in more than 23 years, Megadeth alumni @MartyFriedman will join Megadeth on stage as the special guest for our one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on February 27! Marty and I have remained friends over 23 years, since we last played together. However, I hear his music every night, and he still is among the top guitar players I’ve ever heard. This is an amazing treat for the fans, as well as myself. To be honest, I may drift off while listening to Kiko and Marty play together!"

Interested individuals will be able to purchase tickets to view the livestream for only $15. Ticket prices will rise to $17 on the day of the show. The exclusive event will be available to stream for up to two days after the show via On Demand.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.