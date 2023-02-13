Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For First Time In 23 Years

It's official! Megadeth will reunite with guitarist Marty Friedman for the first time in 23 years during the band's global livestream event titled, "They Only Come Out At Night," taking place at the Budokan Arena in Tokyo on February 27th. The band took to Instagram to share the news with fans. Frontman Dave Mustaine mentioned that he and Friedman have remained friends for years despite not being seen together on stage.

"For the first time in more than 23 years, Megadeth alumni @MartyFriedman will join Megadeth on stage as the special guest for our one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on February 27! Marty and I have remained friends over 23 years, since we last played together. However, I hear his music every night, and he still is among the top guitar players I’ve ever heard. This is an amazing treat for the fans, as well as myself. To be honest, I may drift off while listening to Kiko and Marty play together!"