Neil Young, Stephen Stills Announced As 'Light Up The Blues' Headliners

Neil Young and Stephen Stills have just been announced as the headliners for the "Light Up The Blues" charity show that will be held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on April 22nd. According to Rolling Stone, the show will also feature Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Chris and Oliver Stills. Young expressed his excitement for the event, stating that it will be his first show in four years.

“We’ll be there to ‘Light up the Blues’ with Stephen, Kristen and the family doing or first show in four years with old friends for our autistic people around the world.” Proceeds from the show will go to Autism Speaks, a non-profit group that serves to increase awareness of autism and advance research and understanding of the spectrum. Rolling Stone mentioned that this is the sixth time that the Stills family has put on the charity show with previous headliners including Crosby, Stills & Nash, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, and more! Kristen Stills shared that other special guests for this year's show have yet to be announced!

“We’re on the precipice of confirming many fantastic guests, and we never disappoint with our surprise additions. Some of them will be announced prior to the show, and there will be some surprises guaranteed on that night.”