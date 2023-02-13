Patrick Stump Stars In Marvel's 'Spidey And His Amazing Friends'

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump is set to guest star as a character in Marvel's Spidey And His Amazing Friends.

Stump will appear as new character “The Announcer” in an episode titled “Doc Ock & The Rocktobots.” During the episode, “Team Spidey runs up against villains trying to stop them from performing at a concert,” according to Disney Junior. A new song called “Watch Out,” composed by Stump, will also air. Check out a preview of the new episode below.

The singer has been involved with the Disney Junior television series for quite a while now, having composed the theme song back in 2021. Stump recently spoke to Kerrang! about juggling his band with the show. “You know, they’ve always co-existed really,” he explained. “I was doing the last season of the Spidey show when I was on the Hella Mega Tour, so it’s something I've figured out. It's like, what do you do on tour? Some people go out to dinner, some go and play other shows, some go sightseeing… I work on a TV show – that’s my thing! I play the show and then I go back and put my headphones on and get back to work.”