Patrick Stump Stars In Marvel's 'Spidey And His Amazing Friends'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump is set to guest star as a character in Marvel's Spidey And His Amazing Friends.

Stump will appear as new character “The Announcer” in an episode titled “Doc Ock & The Rocktobots.” During the episode, “Team Spidey runs up against villains trying to stop them from performing at a concert,” according to Disney Junior. A new song called “Watch Out,” composed by Stump, will also air. Check out a preview of the new episode below.

The singer has been involved with the Disney Junior television series for quite a while now, having composed the theme song back in 2021. Stump recently spoke to Kerrang! about juggling his band with the show. “You know, they’ve always co-existed really,” he explained. “I was doing the last season of the Spidey show when I was on the Hella Mega Tour, so it’s something I've figured out. It's like, what do you do on tour? Some people go out to dinner, some go and play other shows, some go sightseeing… I work on a TV show – that’s my thing! I play the show and then I go back and put my headphones on and get back to work.”

Fall Out BoyPatrick Stump
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.