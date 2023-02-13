Post Malone Refused Entry To Australian Bar Because Of Certain Tattoos

Post Malone's tattoos kept him from having a nice night out in Australia. Over the weekend, The West Australian reported that the American rapper was denied entry to QT Perth's rooftop bar due to his countless tattoos. Apparently, tattoos in certain areas didn't meet the venue's dress code. Post spoke to the Australian outlet about the experience. "They turned me away for my tattoos," he said per Billboard. "I’ve never really experienced anything like that.”

After the bar turned away Post for his "face" and "neck" tattoos, which violated their dress code, they issued a formal apology to the Daily Mail Australia. "At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years. However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected."

The rejection didn't stop Post from continuing his night. The rapper apparently went over to another rooftop bar nearby, 18 Knots. He spent the night talking with fans and even buying them drinks, according to the newspaper. Post Malone has been opening up for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their Australia stadium tour which just concluded on Sunday, February 12th at Perth's Optus Stadium. The two acts will reunite as headliners at Bottlerock later this year.

Videos from those performances recently sparked concern from fans but Post and those closest to him reassured them that he's healthy and has never been better. "Healthiest he's been in years! Mentally and physically," his father commented on an Instagram post talking about Posts' recent weight loss.