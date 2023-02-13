South Carolina Man 'Not Changing One Thing' After $2 Million Lottery Win

Whenever you read about some lucky lottery player scoring a multi-million prize, they tend to have a list of things they want to do with their new winnings. From taking a dream vacation or retiring from their job to finally completing home renovations or paying for their education, many lottery winners have big plans. For one man in South Carolina, he doesn't plan on changing after scoring a $2 million prize in a recent Powerball drawing.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, a man, whose name was not included in the release, recently bought a Powerball with PowerPlay ticket at the Savers #1 on Highway 301 in Dillon. His purchase ended up paying off big time when he learned that his quick pick ticket matched all but one number called during the January 2 Powerball drawing.

"I still remember the number I missed," he told lottery officials. "I had '11' and it was '22.'"

Even though he missed one number, missing out the massive jackpot, he still won an impressive $2 million, beating the 1 in 11,688,054 odds. He recalled telling his wife the good news, calling her from the parking lot at his job and telling her he would see her after work. The man told lottery officials that just because he won doesn't mean his life has to change drastically.

"We're not changing one thing," he said. "We have a happy life. This just makes it more comfortable."

The store where he purchased his lucky ticket received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed ticket.