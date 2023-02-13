Tennessee Man 'Shocked' After Scoring Massive $500,000 Lottery Win

A man in Tennessee can't believe his luck after hitting it big with a $500,000 lottery win.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, Lawrenceburg resident Blake recently decided to pick up a lottery ticket "for a little fun" while filling up his car at the Murphy USA gas station in town. His last-minute decision ended up paying off big time when he saw that he won a half-million prize, one of the game's top prizes, from the Hot $500,000 instant game ticket.

Blake and his wife traveled from Wayne County to the state lottery's headquarters in Nashville last week to claim the prize, bringing along their small dog.

"I'm shocked, I'm still shocked," he said of his win. Blake also hinted at what he will use at least some of his prize for: their dog. "I guess we will pamper her even more."

