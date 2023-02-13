The Countdown Is Already On For Las Vegas To Host 2024 Super Bowl

By Ginny Reese

February 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII is planned for Las Vegas and the countdown is already on! Front Office Sports reported that the Big Game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in 2024.

Committee Executive Director Dam Joffray told the Las Vegas Review- Journal, "It's the tentpole event that all other events look at. If you can host a Super Bowl, you can host a College Football [Playoff] championship game, a Final Four... the sports economy in Vegas in the long haul is going to be robust."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Monday, "Las Vegas, you are now on the clock."

The Las Vegas Raiders posted about the Big Game coming to the city on Instagram. The team simply wrote, "Vegas is up next. Super Bowl LVIII. 🔜 " Allegiant Stadium commented on the post, writing, "Soon 👀"

Governor Joe Lombardo said, "We know how to do it in Las Vegas and the state of Nevada. You’re going to be dazzled by the lights of the Las Vegas Strip. That you’re going to be amazed at the world-class entertainment. That you’re going to be impressed by the natural beauty of Nevada and you’re going to be impressed by an unforgettable Super Bowl experience at Allegiant Stadium."

