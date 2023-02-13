This Is Arizona's Favorite Valentine's Day Candy

Valentine's Day is here and people are rushing to the store to grab chocolates, candies, and flowers for their special someone. But some candies are getting picked up off the shelves more than others.

Zippia determined each state's favorite Valentine's Day Candy. The website states, "We did the pesky work of finding each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy, so you know what to bring to impress. Spoilers: Most states prefer a more subtle (And chocolate-y) way of saying “I love you” than those chalky hearts."

According to the list, Arizona's favorite Valentine's Day candy is M&Ms.

The study found that 40 out of the 50 states prefer chocolate candy on the love-filled holiday. And, a whopping 56 percent of all US consumers buy candy on Valentine's Day with nearly 36 million boxes of heart-shaped chocolates are sold each year.

Other popular candies that made the list were heart-shaped chocolates, chocolate roses, boxes of chocolate, chocolate strawberries, Hershey kisses, chocolate truffles, candy necklaces, conversation hearts, and Dove chocolates.

Here are each state's favorite Valentine's Day candies:

Alabama- Chocolate Roses

Alaska- Dove Chocolate

Arizona- M&Ms

Arkansas- Hershey Kisses

California- Candy Necklaces

Colorado- M&Ms

Connecticut- Chocolate Truffles

Delaware- Dove Chocolate

District of Columbia- Hershey Kisses

Florida- Hershey Kisses

Georgia- Chocolate strawberries

Hawaii- Dove Chocolate

Idaho- Box of chocolates

Illinois- Chocolate strawberries

Indiana- Hershey Kisses

Iowa- Conversation Hearts

Kansas- Box of chocolates

Kentucky- Chocolate Roses

Louisiana- Chocolate Truffles

Maine- Conversation Hearts

Maryland- Chocolate Roses

Massachusetts- Chocolate Roses

Michigan- Conversation Hearts

Minnesota- Dove Chocolate

Mississippi- Chocolate strawberries

Missouri- M&Ms

Montana- Chocolate Truffles

Nebraska- M&Ms

Nevada- M&Ms

New Hampshire- Chocolate Truffles

New Jersey- Chocolate strawberries

New Mexico- Chocolate Roses

New York- Heart Shaped Chocolates

North Carolina- Chocolate Roses

North Dakota- Conversation Hearts

Ohio- Chocolate strawberries

Oklahoma- Chocolate strawberries

Oregon- Chocolate Roses

Pennsylvania- Chocolate strawberries

Rhode Island- MMs

South Carolina- Box of chocolates

South Dakota- Hershey Kisses

Tennessee- Chocolate strawberries

Texas- Heart Shaped Chocolates

Utah- Dove Chocolate

Vermont- M&Ms

Virginia- Chocolate strawberries

Washington- Chocolate Roses

West Virginia- Chocolate strawberries

Wisconsin- Chocolate Truffles

Wyoming- M&Ms

Check out the full list of each state's favorite Valentine's Day Candy on Zippia's website.