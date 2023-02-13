This Is Arizona's Favorite Valentine's Day Candy
By Ginny Reese
February 13, 2023
Valentine's Day is here and people are rushing to the store to grab chocolates, candies, and flowers for their special someone. But some candies are getting picked up off the shelves more than others.
Zippia determined each state's favorite Valentine's Day Candy. The website states, "We did the pesky work of finding each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy, so you know what to bring to impress. Spoilers: Most states prefer a more subtle (And chocolate-y) way of saying “I love you” than those chalky hearts."
According to the list, Arizona's favorite Valentine's Day candy is M&Ms.
The study found that 40 out of the 50 states prefer chocolate candy on the love-filled holiday. And, a whopping 56 percent of all US consumers buy candy on Valentine's Day with nearly 36 million boxes of heart-shaped chocolates are sold each year.
Other popular candies that made the list were heart-shaped chocolates, chocolate roses, boxes of chocolate, chocolate strawberries, Hershey kisses, chocolate truffles, candy necklaces, conversation hearts, and Dove chocolates.
Here are each state's favorite Valentine's Day candies:
- Alabama- Chocolate Roses
- Alaska- Dove Chocolate
- Arizona- M&Ms
- Arkansas- Hershey Kisses
- California- Candy Necklaces
- Colorado- M&Ms
- Connecticut- Chocolate Truffles
- Delaware- Dove Chocolate
- District of Columbia- Hershey Kisses
- Florida- Hershey Kisses
- Georgia- Chocolate strawberries
- Hawaii- Dove Chocolate
- Idaho- Box of chocolates
- Illinois- Chocolate strawberries
- Indiana- Hershey Kisses
- Iowa- Conversation Hearts
- Kansas- Box of chocolates
- Kentucky- Chocolate Roses
- Louisiana- Chocolate Truffles
- Maine- Conversation Hearts
- Maryland- Chocolate Roses
- Massachusetts- Chocolate Roses
- Michigan- Conversation Hearts
- Minnesota- Dove Chocolate
- Mississippi- Chocolate strawberries
- Missouri- M&Ms
- Montana- Chocolate Truffles
- Nebraska- M&Ms
- Nevada- M&Ms
- New Hampshire- Chocolate Truffles
- New Jersey- Chocolate strawberries
- New Mexico- Chocolate Roses
- New York- Heart Shaped Chocolates
- North Carolina- Chocolate Roses
- North Dakota- Conversation Hearts
- Ohio- Chocolate strawberries
- Oklahoma- Chocolate strawberries
- Oregon- Chocolate Roses
- Pennsylvania- Chocolate strawberries
- Rhode Island- MMs
- South Carolina- Box of chocolates
- South Dakota- Hershey Kisses
- Tennessee- Chocolate strawberries
- Texas- Heart Shaped Chocolates
- Utah- Dove Chocolate
- Vermont- M&Ms
- Virginia- Chocolate strawberries
- Washington- Chocolate Roses
- West Virginia- Chocolate strawberries
- Wisconsin- Chocolate Truffles
- Wyoming- M&Ms
Check out the full list of each state's favorite Valentine's Day Candy on Zippia's website.