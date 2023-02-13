This Is Illinois' Favorite Rom-Com

Nothing says Valentine's Day like cuddling up with a box of chocolates and a classic rom-com movie. Wether you're a fan of late 80's rom-coms such as Pretty In Pink, and Sixteen Candles, or 2000's rom-coms like How To Loose A Guy In 10 Days, and 27 Dresses, each state has a favorite that stands out among the rest.

According to a list compiled by CableTV, the most popular rom-com in all of Illinois is The Princess Bride. This movie features Carl Elwes as a man who endures multiple quests just to be reunited with his true love. IMDB mentioned that the story opens with a grandfather reading the tale as a story to his sick grandson.

Here is what CableTV had to say about uncovering the data to find the most popular rom-com in each state:

"To build our initial list of movies, we gathered titles from articles covering the best or most popular romantic comedies. We then analyzed the titles for average monthly search volume and compared them in Google Trends for the week of Valentine’s Day 2020 (2/9/2020–2/16/2020) to arrive at the five films included in this piece."

