This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Fast Food Chain

Every fast food lover has their favorite restaurant where they can grab a quick bite to eat. But where does your favorite fast food chain line up with others in your state?

Boost Agency recently released a report detailing the most popular fast food chains around the country, from fried chicken and tacos to iconic burgers and burritos, compiling a list of the top choices for each state. Overwhelming favorites include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Smashburger. The report also stated that Americans have hit the drive thru more over the past year than in the previous year, marking a 42% increase in fast food visits versus January 2022.

According to the report, the most popular fast food chain in South Carolina is Chipotle Mexican Grill, serving up fresh burritos and bowls that you can customize to your liking and top with guac (which costs extra, of course). South Carolinians aren't the only ones who enjoy Chipotle more than other fast food chains. Ten other states had the chain as their top choice: Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and West Virginia.

These are South Carolina's most popular fast food chains:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Five Guys Church's Chicken Burger King Taco Bell

Check out Boost's full report to see the most popular fast food chains around the country.