Travis Barker Sparks Kourtney Kardashian Breakup Rumors With Instagram Post

Travis Barker is and always will be a dog man. In his latest Instagram post, the blink-182 drummer shared a series of photos and videos where he's snuggling a little brown and white Frenchie (perhaps a new member of the family?) while getting his head tattoo dedicated to his children Alabama and Landon touched up. He captioned the sweet post "Just the two of us 🐶" Innocuous enough, right?

Well, there was something else Travis showed off in the post: his left ring and middle finger banded together. As blink fans know, the new fashion statement is due to the drummer dislocating his ring finger while going to hard at tour rehearsal, but those not in the know were quick to notice that he wasn't wearing his wedding ring. And naturally, that led to followers questioning his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian.

"Wait… where’s the ring? 😮" one follower commented.

"i have a feeling kourtney doesn’t approve," wrote another.

"Why the lack of KRAVIS pix? Should we be concerned?" another fan questioned.

Others stood up for Travis, with responses like: "Did someone really just ask this poor guy where his ring is at"

See the post and scroll through the replies for more entertaining comments below.