Uniquely-Long House For Sale In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

February 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

There is a very unique house for sale in Sheridan, Illinois that is one long story. According to Zillow, the one-of-a-kind "barndominium" used to be a horse training facility! It features three bedrooms, one bathroom and is currently listed for $269,900. The outside of the property features a shed, a fire pit, and a pasture. The home received a new rubber roof just two years ago, and is being sold in its current condition.

Here is what Cindy Heckelsberg of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group had to say about the unique property:

"The property was once part of a larger thoroughbred training facility with box stalls and an owners apartment! The current owners have created a warm and welcoming home with about 1,500 sq feet of living space at one end of the structure AND have retained a portion of the stable that includes some of the original 12' x 12' box stalls at the other end of the structure! Inside the home is a spacious family room with updated hardwood flooring, a dining room area, a cozy kitchen with appliances, a sunny breakfast room with new vinyl flooring, three bedrooms, two of which have generous walk-in closets, and a three season room called the 'greenhouse' off the Master!"

The only thing that makes me happy is looking at this long house lol. Currently listed for $269,900 in Sheridan,...

Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Sunday, February 12, 2023

For photos and information about the property visit zillow.com.

