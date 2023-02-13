United Flight Plummets To 775 Feet Above Ocean In Terrifying 45-Second Dive

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Maui, Hawaii, to San Francisco, California, had a terrifying experience seconds after taking off from Kahului Airport. According to a report from the airline blog The Air Current, the incident occurred on December 18 when United Airlines Flight UA 1722 plunged over 1,400 feet just 71 seconds into the flight.

Using data from the airplane tracking website FlightRadar, the blog determined that the jet came within 755 feet of the Pacific Ocean before the pilots managed to recover, climbing back to an altitude of 2,350 feet. The entire sequence lasted under a minute.

There were no further issues during the flight, and the pilots filed an incident report when they landed safely in San Francisco 27 minutes ahead of schedule. There were no reports of injuries to the passengers or members of the flight crew.

After an investigation by the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration, the two pilots were ordered to undergo additional training.

While it is unclear what caused the plane to make a sudden dive, there were severe storms in the area that day.