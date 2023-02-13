Video Shows Exact Moment A California Home Exploded

A house exploded in San Francisco's Sunset District at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, killing a woman inside. According to SF Gate, security camera footage detailed the scene in the few moments before, during, and after the explosion occurred. KPIX-TV reporter Da Lin took to Twitter to share the exclusive footage and describe the crime surrounding the explosion.

"Exclusive video of the Sunset District house explosion. @SFPD arrested Darron Price for manufacturing drugs out of his house, manslaughter (a woman died), & child endangerment. 2 kids were at school when their home exploded," the tweet read.

In the video, viewers can see the sun shining on what appears to be a normal day when all of a sudden an orange blaze bursts out of the house causing damage to cars parked on the street. On the other side of the street, viewers can see a person walking along the sidewalk.