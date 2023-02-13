Video Shows Patrick Mahomes' Brother Dancing In Background After Super Bowl

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife, were also scrutinized after a viral celebration showed Brittany spraying champagne onto Chiefs fans from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium after the team's AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills in January 2022.

Patrick Mahomes capped off a historic season with a gutsy performance during the Chiefs' 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP award for the second time in his career. The quarterback threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter.

Mahomes scrambled for 26 yards on the Chiefs' final possession to setup deep in Eagles' territory with the game tied 35-35 just before the two-minute warning. A crucial holding call three plays later led to Kansas City running out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Mahomes' historic Super Bowl performance came just three days after he won his second Associated Press NFL MVP award, having led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. The 27-year-old had previously won the AP NFL MVP award during his second NFL season and his first as a starter in 2018.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.