Watch Adele Hilariously Hush Super Bowl Crowd For Rihanna's Halftime Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 13, 2023
Earlier this month, Adele told fans that she would be attending this year's Super Bowl but only to see Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime show. "I'm going just for Rihanna. I don't give a flying freaking f---," she told the crowd during her Las Vegas residency show Friday on February 3rd. Flash forward to Sunday night (February 12th), Adele was seated in the VIP section o the stadium with her boyfriend Rich Paul and was ready for Rihanna's triumphant return to the stage.
The Grammy winner wore large sunglasses and casually sipped on a drink while she waited for the main event to start. At one point, she was spotted shushing the rowdy crowd moments before the halftime show. She even made a "zip it" gesture and of course, it went viral.
Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cl6oLRu8Lo— Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) February 13, 2023
Fans took to Twitter to talk about the hilarious moment. "Adele is just like us. here for Rihanna nothing more," one fan wrote. "Imagine being at Super Bowl for football," another fan joked. The headliner herself even made a similar joke on a t-shirt from her Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection. "Rihanna Concert Interrupted By A Football Game, Weird By Whatever," the bold, black font reads on the plain white tee. Model and actress Cara Delevingne even wore the actual shirt to the Super Bowl.
cara delevingne at the superbowl last night pic.twitter.com/Gw82enECUe— popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) February 13, 2023
Oddly enough, this isn't the first meme of Adele that took place at a sporting event. Around this time last year, Adele and Rich Paul had courtside seats to the NBA All-Star game. When the camera zoomed in on her to let fans know she was in the building, Adele looking off into the distance and smacking her lips became a meme. What sporting event will Adele's presence grace next?
Chuck wants a duet with @Adele 😂#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5byAoC5b9I— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022