Watch Adele Hilariously Hush Super Bowl Crowd For Rihanna's Halftime Show

Earlier this month, Adele told fans that she would be attending this year's Super Bowl but only to see Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime show. "I'm going just for Rihanna. I don't give a flying freaking f---," she told the crowd during her Las Vegas residency show Friday on February 3rd. Flash forward to Sunday night (February 12th), Adele was seated in the VIP section o the stadium with her boyfriend Rich Paul and was ready for Rihanna's triumphant return to the stage.



The Grammy winner wore large sunglasses and casually sipped on a drink while she waited for the main event to start. At one point, she was spotted shushing the rowdy crowd moments before the halftime show. She even made a "zip it" gesture and of course, it went viral.