White House Says Objects Shot Down Over U.S. And Canada Were Not Aliens

U.S. officials provided an update on the Chinese spy balloon and other aircraft recently shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace during a press briefing at the White House on Monday (February 13).

Authorities have provided few details about the unidentified aircraft, leaving some people to speculate they were extraterrestrial in origin. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down those theories.

"There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Again, there is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," she said.

National Security Counsel spokesman John Kirby was also asked whether the aircraft were alien.

"I don't think the American people need to be worried about aliens. Period," Kirby reiterated.

Kirby also provided updates on the Chinese spay ballon, saying that it provided "limited" intelligence to China as salvage crews recovered a significant portion of the payload from the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

"We assessed that at this time, these balloons have provided limited additive capabilities to the PRC's other intelligence platforms used over the United States," Kirby said. "But in the future, if the PRC continues to advance this technology, it certainly could become more valuable to them."

Kirby also spoke about the three objects shot down over Alaska, Canada, and Lake Huron. He said the recovery efforts are underway and that investigators hope to learn more about the unmanned vehicles and their purpose.

"We are laser-focused on confirming their nature and purpose, including through intensive efforts to collect debris in the remote locations where they have fallen," Kirby said.

"In each instance, we have followed the same basic course — we assessed whether they posed any kinetic threat to people on the ground-- they did not. We assessed whether they were sending any communication signals — we detected none. We looked to see whether they were maneuvering or had any propulsion capabilities —we saw no signs of that. And we made sure to determine whether or not they were manned or not."