155-Pound St. Bernard Saved After Falling Through Frozen Lake In Colorado

By Nathaniel Weekes

February 14, 2023

Firefighters in Colorado came just in time to rescue a huge pet dog who broke through ice and fell into a frozen lake.

Adams County Fire Rescue and the Westminster Fire Department responded to Baker Reservoir around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. The owners of Mumford, a 155-pound St. Bernard, called 911 when the pooch went out on the ice and fell into the water, according to a Facebook Post.

First responders ventured onto the ice to pull Mumford from the freezing waters. ACFR also shared photos of the wet dog getting patted down with blankets and shaking off the water.

"The Saint Bernard, named Mumford, is doing just fine, and happy to see his owners back on shore!" officials wrote. "The owners did the exact right thing by calling 911, not going out to the ice, and giving dispatchers the information as to exactly where they were located."

You can also see the huge swells of water at the center of the icy reservoir in the photos. No word on why Mumford was on the lake or what led up to the rescue.

As officials noted, if you're ever in a situation where your pet falls through the ice and into a cold body of water, just call 911. They urge owners never to go out onto the ice.

