155-Pound St. Bernard Saved After Falling Through Frozen Lake In Colorado

Firefighters in Colorado came just in time to rescue a huge pet dog who broke through ice and fell into a frozen lake.

Adams County Fire Rescue and the Westminster Fire Department responded to Baker Reservoir around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. The owners of Mumford, a 155-pound St. Bernard, called 911 when the pooch went out on the ice and fell into the water, according to a Facebook Post.

First responders ventured onto the ice to pull Mumford from the freezing waters. ACFR also shared photos of the wet dog getting patted down with blankets and shaking off the water.

"The Saint Bernard, named Mumford, is doing just fine, and happy to see his owners back on shore!" officials wrote. "The owners did the exact right thing by calling 911, not going out to the ice, and giving dispatchers the information as to exactly where they were located."