Arizona Woman Gets $15,000 From Illegal Robocalls

By Ginny Reese

February 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona woman has turned robocalls into a money-making opportunity, reported 12 News. Lisa Wolfe used to get annoyed with the calls, but has now found a way to benefit from them.

Wolfe said, "Oh I'd get angry. I don't get angry anymore. I'm happy to take those calls. So far, I'm up $15,000 in recoveries since August of last year. I've got about $30,000 to $40,000 pending in the courts now."

Wolfe got the idea of benefitting from the robocalls after hearing the story of a Texas accountant who made $100,000 from the illegal calls.

Doc Compton, who runs Robocalls.cash, sells kits to help people use the Telephone Consumer Protection act to earn money from the calls.

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act or TCPA of 1992 allows penalties every time a company violates the "National Do Not Call" registry, uses automatic dialing systems, or pre-recorded messages in an illegal manner. Victims are entitled to $500 for each violation through the TCPA.

Compton explained, "The law makes it illegal for anyone to call you with an automated telephone dialing system, a prerecorded message, one of those AI systems, or ringless voicemails without your expressed, prior written consent. There is also a provision in the law that says if your number is registered on the national "do not call registry" and they call you more than once in any 12-month period, that too is an actionable violation."

According to Compton, that makes the calls worth anywhere form $500 to $3,000 under federal law. Wolfe said, "It can add up really quickly."

Wolfe bought the kit last year, which cost $47. Wolfe said, "Got it, read it, ran with it."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.