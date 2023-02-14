Charlotte Amphitheater Officially Renamed: See What It's Called Now

By Sarah Tate

February 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Charlotte amphitheater officially has a new name!

The Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre is now called Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre following a rebrand, officials announced Tuesday (February 14). According to a press release, the rebrand of Charlotte's midtown outdoor concert venue came after Skyla Credit Union, previously known as Charlotte Metro Credit Union, underwent recent mergers and geographical expansion.

"Skyla Credit Union is excited to continue to connect with, support, and invest in Charlotte's local community through live entertainment experience," the release states.

Even through the name change, the amphitheater is gearing up to host several shows throughout the year. Some upcoming shows include:

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre is located at 100 NC Music Factory Boulevard.

