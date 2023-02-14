Charlotte Amphitheater Officially Renamed: See What It's Called Now
By Sarah Tate
February 14, 2023
The Charlotte amphitheater officially has a new name!
The Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre is now called Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre following a rebrand, officials announced Tuesday (February 14). According to a press release, the rebrand of Charlotte's midtown outdoor concert venue came after Skyla Credit Union, previously known as Charlotte Metro Credit Union, underwent recent mergers and geographical expansion.
"Skyla Credit Union is excited to continue to connect with, support, and invest in Charlotte's local community through live entertainment experience," the release states.
Even through the name change, the amphitheater is gearing up to host several shows throughout the year. Some upcoming shows include:
- May 14: Quinn XCII with special guests ARIZONA and Julia Wolf
- May 15: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss with special guest JD McPherson
- June 13: Noah Kahan with special guest Joy Oladokun
- June 22: Two Friends
- July 15: Young the Giant with special guest Milky Chance
- July 19: Louis Tomlinson
- July 29: Walker Hayes with special guests Ingrid Andress and BRELAND
- August 15-16: Tyler Childers with special guest S. G. Goodman
- August 25: Parker McCollum with special guest Larry Fleet
- September 16: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre is located at 100 NC Music Factory Boulevard.