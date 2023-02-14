Cheerwine Teams Up With North Carolina Brewery To Launch 'Cheerwine Ale'

Despite its name, Cheerwine doesn't actually have any alcohol in it. That was the case until this week with the introduction of Cheerwine Ale.

The iconic North Carolina-based soft drink company has partnered with fellow Tar Heel State favorite NoDa Brewing Company to create the most "North Carolina" drink you can imagine, per WCNC. Cheerwine Ale will be a wheat ale infused with the soda's signature cherry flavor and have a 5.2% ABV. It will be available to purchased in stores year-round.

According to vice president of marketing for Cheerwine Joy Ritchie Harper, Cheerwine is a perfect pairing for many foods and beverages "because its unique cherry flavor complements so many different tastes."

"Like Cheerwine, NoDa is an iconic Carolina original," said Harper. "As one of Charlotte's first craft breweries, it's a classic brand led by passionate people and the perfect partner to produce a Cheerwine-infused beer."