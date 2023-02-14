Cheerwine Teams Up With North Carolina Brewery To Launch 'Cheerwine Ale'
By Sarah Tate
February 15, 2023
Despite its name, Cheerwine doesn't actually have any alcohol in it. That was the case until this week with the introduction of Cheerwine Ale.
The iconic North Carolina-based soft drink company has partnered with fellow Tar Heel State favorite NoDa Brewing Company to create the most "North Carolina" drink you can imagine, per WCNC. Cheerwine Ale will be a wheat ale infused with the soda's signature cherry flavor and have a 5.2% ABV. It will be available to purchased in stores year-round.
According to vice president of marketing for Cheerwine Joy Ritchie Harper, Cheerwine is a perfect pairing for many foods and beverages "because its unique cherry flavor complements so many different tastes."
"Like Cheerwine, NoDa is an iconic Carolina original," said Harper. "As one of Charlotte's first craft breweries, it's a classic brand led by passionate people and the perfect partner to produce a Cheerwine-infused beer."
Jacob Virgil, director of strategic development for NoDa Brewing Company spoke about why the partnership makes sense.
"Cheerwine and NoDa are synonymous with North Carolina, and both our fan bases have fond memories of enjoying our beverages during their most cheerful times — from summer vacations to the holidays and all points in between," said Virgil.
Cheerwine Ale is now available in 16 ounce, four-pack cans at all Food Lions stores in North Carolina as well as select Harris Teeter, Total Wine and Lowes Food stores. It will soon be available at additional retailers around the state as well as South Carolina.