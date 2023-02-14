Chloe Bailey Tantalizes Fans With Steamy V-Day Lingerie Pics

By Lavender Alexandria

February 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

After turning heads with some gorgeous looks at the Grammys last week, Chloe Bailey turned to something a bit more minimal in a new Instagram post celebrating Valentine's Day. The R&B singer who serves as one-half of Chloe x Halle put together a number of pictures and videos in the gorgeous pink heart-printed matching lingerie set that has fans and other celebrities alike in awe.

The comments have dozens of other musicians praising Chloe's look, including rappers Ice Spice who posted a comment saying "that thang thangin" and Latto who dropped a simple but pretty clear string of heart-eyed emojis. The post comes as Chloe is gearing up to release her debut solo album In Pieces next month.

While the album doesn't have an official release date yet it's confirmed to be arriving in March and was preceded by the single 'Pray It Away' in January. Chloe released two albums with her sister Halle as a duo with the second, Ungodly Hour, released in 2020. Last year she talked openly in an interview about the process of recording her album at the same time Beyonce was recording Renaissance and how watching the process of creating that album influenced her own.

ChloeChloe x Halle
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.