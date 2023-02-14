Chloe Bailey Tantalizes Fans With Steamy V-Day Lingerie Pics
By Lavender Alexandria
February 14, 2023
After turning heads with some gorgeous looks at the Grammys last week, Chloe Bailey turned to something a bit more minimal in a new Instagram post celebrating Valentine's Day. The R&B singer who serves as one-half of Chloe x Halle put together a number of pictures and videos in the gorgeous pink heart-printed matching lingerie set that has fans and other celebrities alike in awe.
The comments have dozens of other musicians praising Chloe's look, including rappers Ice Spice who posted a comment saying "that thang thangin" and Latto who dropped a simple but pretty clear string of heart-eyed emojis. The post comes as Chloe is gearing up to release her debut solo album In Pieces next month.
While the album doesn't have an official release date yet it's confirmed to be arriving in March and was preceded by the single 'Pray It Away' in January. Chloe released two albums with her sister Halle as a duo with the second, Ungodly Hour, released in 2020. Last year she talked openly in an interview about the process of recording her album at the same time Beyonce was recording Renaissance and how watching the process of creating that album influenced her own.