Chloe Bailey Tantalizes Fans With Steamy V-Day Lingerie Pics

After turning heads with some gorgeous looks at the Grammys last week, Chloe Bailey turned to something a bit more minimal in a new Instagram post celebrating Valentine's Day. The R&B singer who serves as one-half of Chloe x Halle put together a number of pictures and videos in the gorgeous pink heart-printed matching lingerie set that has fans and other celebrities alike in awe.

The comments have dozens of other musicians praising Chloe's look, including rappers Ice Spice who posted a comment saying "that thang thangin" and Latto who dropped a simple but pretty clear string of heart-eyed emojis. The post comes as Chloe is gearing up to release her debut solo album In Pieces next month.