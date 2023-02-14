Colorado Is Home To One Of 20 Best Pizza Joints In America

Pizza is the one comfort food anyone can get down with. From parties and get-togethers to days where you just don't feel like cooking, it's a convenient and tasty option for a meal. On top of that, plenty of chefs and restaurants have offered their own twist on this Italian classic. Some regions in America have carved out their own pizza identities, such as the Chicago deep dish and New York-style pies.

If you're an avid pizza lover, Trips to Discover found the 20 best pizza places in America. The website states, "We’ve tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States, and while not all the same style, you better bet you can get one killer slice of pie at these classic favorites."

One Colorado restaurant made it on the list: Brown Dog Pizza! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you think it’s impossible for a small town in the U.S. to best even Italy’s finest pizza, think again. Brown Dog Pizza managed to win First Place at the 2015 Pizza World Championships in Parma, Italy. A popular local hangout, it offers a pub-style atmosphere where families can be fed for less than the cost of a lift ticket. You can load up your pie with unique toppings like broccoli or prosciutto di Parma, but no matter what your pick, you’re sure to be pleased. Even those who are gluten-free won’t be disappointed. A wide range of styles is on offer, from Detroit square to Sicilian, classic and thin crust."