Demi Lovato Confirms She's Releasing New Music For 'Scream VI'

Demi Lovato has seemingly confirmed that she'll be releasing a new song for the newest film in the Scream franchise, Scream VI. Several days ago, a fan account tweeted "Demi Lovato will be releasing "Still Alive" as the lead single of the #Scream 6 movie soundtrack." It was until Monday evening, February 13th, that Demi said anything about the rumors. The singer replied to the fan account's tweet with two eye emojis, acknowledging the swirling rumors that she would be featured on the film's soundtrack.

The story first broke earlier this month when a source told The Sun that the former Disney Channel star recorded the lead single "Still Alive" for the Scream VI soundtrack. According to the report, "The single is called Still Alive and is due out in the next few weeks, ahead of the film’s release on March 10."