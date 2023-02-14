Dozens Of Texas Couples Get Married At Midnight On Courthouse Steps

Dozens of Texas couples got married on the steps of the Bexar County courthouse just after midnight on Valentine's Day.

KENS 5 reported that the Spurs Coyote was in attendance, sporting a suit and tie to cheer on the happy couples. County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark conducted the free wedding ceremony at 12:01 a.m. Hundreds of people were gathered on the steps for the occasion.

Brides were decked out in wedding gowns and grooms were wearing suits. Following the ceremony, the San Antunes Variety Band played the first dance.

While the ceremony was completely free for those involved, there was a $20 suggested donation to the Battered Women's Shelter and the Bexar County Family Justice Center.