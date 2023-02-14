Dozens Of Texas Couples Get Married At Midnight On Courthouse Steps
By Ginny Reese
February 14, 2023
Dozens of Texas couples got married on the steps of the Bexar County courthouse just after midnight on Valentine's Day.
KENS 5 reported that the Spurs Coyote was in attendance, sporting a suit and tie to cheer on the happy couples. County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark conducted the free wedding ceremony at 12:01 a.m. Hundreds of people were gathered on the steps for the occasion.
Brides were decked out in wedding gowns and grooms were wearing suits. Following the ceremony, the San Antunes Variety Band played the first dance.
While the ceremony was completely free for those involved, there was a $20 suggested donation to the Battered Women's Shelter and the Bexar County Family Justice Center.
Prepping for mass wedding ceremonies at the Bexar County Courthouse today!— Jordan Elder (@JordanElderTV) February 14, 2023
Hundreds of couples will tie the knot here. Congrats to the almost-newlyweds 🥰@News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/n8yRHTcBgD
There are three other mass wedding ceremonies planned for the day on Tuesday- 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. The 10 a.m. ceremony had donated roses for the first 50 couples. The noon ceremony had an unveiling of the 50th anniversary Love Stamp along with donated roses and a photo booth. The 2 p.m. ceremony will have donated roses and a photo booth.
Couples had to have received a marriage license at least 72 hours before the ceremony.
The Bexar County Courthouse will continue the tradition of holding free, mass wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day. https://t.co/qjaqOyqdbl— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) February 11, 2023