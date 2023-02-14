Dozens Of Texas Couples Get Married At Midnight On Courthouse Steps

By Ginny Reese

February 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dozens of Texas couples got married on the steps of the Bexar County courthouse just after midnight on Valentine's Day.

KENS 5 reported that the Spurs Coyote was in attendance, sporting a suit and tie to cheer on the happy couples. County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark conducted the free wedding ceremony at 12:01 a.m. Hundreds of people were gathered on the steps for the occasion.

Brides were decked out in wedding gowns and grooms were wearing suits. Following the ceremony, the San Antunes Variety Band played the first dance.

While the ceremony was completely free for those involved, there was a $20 suggested donation to the Battered Women's Shelter and the Bexar County Family Justice Center.

There are three other mass wedding ceremonies planned for the day on Tuesday- 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. The 10 a.m. ceremony had donated roses for the first 50 couples. The noon ceremony had an unveiling of the 50th anniversary Love Stamp along with donated roses and a photo booth. The 2 p.m. ceremony will have donated roses and a photo booth.

Couples had to have received a marriage license at least 72 hours before the ceremony.

