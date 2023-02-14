Florida Man Scores $1 Million Prize From $50 Scratch-Off

By Nathaniel Weekes

February 14, 2023

Lucky Winner
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man's luck is paying off for him after he won a $1 million prize from a $50 scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday (February 13) that 31-year-old Matthew Gordon, of Jacksonville, won the prize from playing 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He claimed his $1 million at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, where he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The lucky winner purchased his ticket from Riverwalk BP, which is located at 1304 Prudential Drive in Jacksonville. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

"The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!" lottery officials wrote. "The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50."

This scratch-off game has been around for almost a year, making many Floridians thousands, sometimes millions, of dollars richer. Just last week, another Florida man got lucky playing this game. A few weeks ago, there was a lucky resident who played a different scratch-off game and became a multimillionaire. Last year, someone managed to hit the top prize in 500X THE CASH.

