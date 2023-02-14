Former Police Officer Arrested In Connection With Death Of Missing Teen

A Georgia police officer was arrested in connection with the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who was reported missing by her family over six months ago. Her remains were discovered last week by a passerby in a wooded area on a rural road near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line.

The Gwinnett Police Department announced that Miles Bryant, 22, was taken into custody and charged with falsely reporting a crime and concealing the death of another. Bryant was an officer with the Doraville Police Department but was promptly fired after he was arrested.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives developed enough probable cause to arrest him (Bryant) today, but the investigation is still ongoing and fairly new," Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson Hideshi Valle said. "If there's further charges in the future, those will be known."

Officials said they are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine when Morales died and how she was killed.

Valle did not say if Bryant was a suspect in her disappearance or death.

"At this time, there's no known relationship between them (Bryant and Morales)," Valle said.