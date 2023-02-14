Georgia OC Todd Monken Hired By NFL Team
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2023
The Baltimore Ravens have hired Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same position, the team announced on its official Twitter account Tuesday (February 14) morning.
"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-reaning organizational involvement," head coach John Harbaugh said in response to news of Monken's hiring. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."
Monken, 57, had previously worked as an offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018) and Cleveland Browns (2019) before joining Kirby Smart's Georgia staff in 2020. The Bulldogs won back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships during the past two seasons, which included scoring 65 points in a blowout win against TCU last month.
The Bulldogs ranked second among SEC teams in scoring offense (41.1 points per game) and total offense (501.1 yards per game), as well as third in passing offense (295.8 yards per game) and fourth in rushing offense (205.33 yards per game).
Monnken will succeed former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who left the team this offseason after six years on Harbaugh's staff and is reported to be interviewing with other NFL teams.