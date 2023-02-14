Georgia OC Todd Monken Hired By NFL Team

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same position, the team announced on its official Twitter account Tuesday (February 14) morning.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-reaning organizational involvement," head coach John Harbaugh said in response to news of Monken's hiring. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."