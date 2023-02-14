Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies After Making Penalty Kick Save

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died at the age of 25 after collapsing on the pitch immediately after saving a penalty during his team's match on Saturday (February 11), Reuters reports.

Espeel's team, Winkel Sport B of the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, held a 2-1 lead against Westrozebeke when the opposition was awarded a penalty kick in the second half. Espeel saved the kick, but then collapsed immediately after, which led to emergency services attempting to revive him with a defibrillator on the pitch.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said in a statement obtained by Reuters. "We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in order to determine Espeel's official cause of death. The incident is the second involving an athlete suddenly collapsing on the field during a game since January.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the since-cancelled Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the January 2 game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders, which included the use of a defibrillator.

The Pittsburgh native was released from UC Medical Center one week after suffering cardiac arrest and discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after completing a series of tests and evaluations two days later.