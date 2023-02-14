Kirby Smart Names Former Georgia Teammate As Next Offensive Coordinator

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Mike Bobo will once again take over as his alma mater's offensive coordinator, this time as part of former teammate and current head coach Kirby Smart, Dawg Nation reports.

Bobo, who had previously worked as an offensive coordinator (2007-14) and quarterbacks coach (2001-14) for the Bulldogs, was promoted as the successor to Todd Monken on Monday (February 14) after Monken was hired for the same position with the Baltimore Ravens. Bobo returned to Georgia as an offensive analyst last season, having initially left the program for the head coaching position at Colorado State in 2015.

The 48-year-old also worked as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina -- having also served as interim head coach -- in 2020 and Auburn in 2021.

“I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next Offensive Coordinator,” Smart said via Dawg Nation. “Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”

Bobo began his career as a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs in 1999 and joined former head coach Mark Richt's staff in 2001. The 47-year-old is credited for grooming David Greene (2001-04), Matthew Stafford (2006-08) and Aaron Murray (2010-13) into successful quarterbacks during his initial tenure.

Bobo played for the Bulldogs from 1994-97, which included three seasons with Smart, a defensive back at Georgia from 1995-98.