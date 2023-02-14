Lil Tjay Says He Struggles With PTSD Following Shooting & Legal Issues

Tjay's been through a lot over the past year. It's been nearly eight months since he was shot during a robbery gone wrong in New Jersey. The "Calling My Phone" rapper had to have emergency surgery to remove the bullets in his body and was unconscious for days afterward. Once he woke up, Tjay began his recovery, released a song about his journey and returned to the stage three months later.



"Too deep in that water, my life ain't have no order," Tjay raps on "Beat The Odds." "Melodic blue stories, I'm feelin' like Baby Keem/I do my own thing, f**k it, I took seven shots, no shame."



Things seemed to be going well for Tjay until last month when he was arrested. The rapper, born Tione Merritt, was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of ammunition. He was arrested with four other men while on the set of his music video with Ice Spice.



We hope for nothing but the best for Lil Tjay and hope he overcomes his struggles with PTSD