Love Birds: Take A Special Look Inside The Nest Of 2 Minnesota Bald Eagles

For bald eagles, Valentine's Day is spent finding the perfect twigs and nibbling on fresh fish.

Much like humans, February is a month of love for bald eagles —sort of. This is the time of year when eagle parents are getting ready to reproduce. They work together through the snow and ice to protect their nest from predators, incubate eggs and hunt for food. And you can watch it all on the Department of Natural Resources' Eaglecam.

“They tend to stay together; you could say until death do us part or until a better mate comes in,” Lori Naumann, spokesperson for the DNR Nongame Wildlife Program, which manages the nest camera and livestream, said. “They have a stronger fidelity to the territory than they do to their partner. If they feel this is a great territory, with a great food source year round, they will defend their territory, and it is a coveted site.”

Millions of people, not just in Minnesota, have been enjoying a close-up view of the eagles' lives through the Eaglecam. The male and female divide up their roles: the female incubates the eggs at night while the male sits close by and defends their territory. “He’s paying attention to what’s going on in the whole area while watching over her as well,” Naumann explained. “He will jump down and they both will weave the sticks together which strengthens the pair bond, shows them the other one is a good partner, they know how to be an eagle, and they are trusted to provide food and protect the nest.”

Check it out for yourself on the Department of Natural Resources' website.