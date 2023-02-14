Michigan State Shooting Suspect Identified, All Victims Were Students

The Michigan State Police Department has identified the suspect linked to fatal shootings on campus Monday (February 13) night as Anthony Mcrae, 43, during an update Tuesday (February 14) morning.

The department said it received its first call regarding the incident just prior to 8:30 p.m. ET and located Mcrae at 11:35 p.m. "The suspect was located by units that were assisting in looking for that suspect after the shootings," said Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman via NBC News.

Mcrae was reported to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect is said to have had no previous ties to the university and a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Three people were killed and five others are reported to be hospitalized in critical condition, police said. All eight victims were confirmed to be Michigan State students.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims as of Tuesday morning. Michigan State students were urged to "secure in place" as authorities searched for a suspect Monday night.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," an alert sent to students at around 8:30 p.m. ET Monday night stated via NBC News.

Another shooting was reported at IM East at around 9:26 p.m., which resulted in multiple injuries, according to the department. The Michigan State Police Department said the campus would be closed for 48 hours until further notice.