North Carolina Man Wants To Give Back After Scoring $100,000 Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

February 14, 2023

A man in North Carolina plans to give back to his community after scoring a $100,000 lottery prize.

Danny Lackey, of Greensboro, recently purchased a $3 quick pick Powerball ticket using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, which he said he downloaded "since it's just an easier way to buy them," according to a release from the N Education Lottery.

It's a good thing he did, too, because he ticket ended up matching four white balls plus the red Powerball during the February 4 Powerball drawing, scoring $50,000. His prize then doubled thanks to the 2x Power Play multiplier. He recalled telling his wife the good news.

"I said to my wife, 'I might not have mentioned to you that I've been buying some tickets online, but we won $100,000,'" he said.

Lackey claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (February 10), taking home a total of $71,251 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he wants to give back to those in need.

"We've got a number of people we have identified that we want to help out," he said.

