Oscar Meyer Weinermobile Playing ‘Ketchup’ After Catalytic Converter Stolen

The catalytic converter was stolen out of the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile while it was parked in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. Local 12 News reported that those driving the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels woke up to find that the vehicle wouldn't run. This is just one incident in a long line of catalytic converter thefts in Las Vegas.

America's most famous hot dog had to be towed due to the theft. Joseph Rodriguez, a parts administrator with Penske, said, "Imagine a huge, gigantic hot dog in the middle of your bay."

Rodriguez said that not only was the catalytic converter stolen, but everything leading up to it was taken as well. Rodriguez said, "There’s like gaskets there that you need to reseal the converter. And then there’s sensors all along that area to regulate the heat and temperature of the system. Those are all gone as well. They tear that apart to get to what they want."

The giant buns on wheels had temporary parts to get it to some pre-Super Bowl appearances because some convertors are on a four-month backorder. Rodriguez said, "They did a little, minor repair, just to have the vehicle running. It’s not the correct part. It’s just something temporary. It’s costing the person money. And then the company. And then just time."

Thieves target catalytic converters for the precious metals they contain. Las Vegas Metro Police reported more than 2,600 thefts of the vehicle parts in 2022 alone.