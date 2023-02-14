Pink Shares Emotional Valentine's Day Tribute To Her Late Dad

Along with the emotional message came a 30-second clip of the song "When I Get There" which featured a voiceover from her dad. “I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from," Moore says in the voiceover as a montage of photos of Pink hugging her dad, photos of her childhood, and footage from her parents' wedding plays. "It’ll always be so important to all of us."

In the new song, Pink sings "I think of you when I think about forever/ I hear a joke, and I know you would've told it better/ I think of you out of the blue." TRUSTFALL is set to drop later this week on Friday, February 17th. So far, Pink has released the upbeat "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," and the titular track "TRUSTFALL." Check them out below!