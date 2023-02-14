Seattle Is Home To One Of 20 Best Pizza Joints In America

Pizza is the one comfort food anyone can get down with. From parties and get-togethers to days where you just don't feel like cooking, it's a convenient and tasty option for a meal. On top of that, plenty of chefs and restaurants have offered their own twist on this Italian classic. Some regions in America have carved out their own pizza identities, such as the Chicago deep dish and New York-style pies.

If you're an avid pizza lover, Trips to Discover found the 20 best pizza places in America. The website states, "We’ve tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States, and while not all the same style, you better bet you can get one killer slice of pie at these classic favorites."

One Seattle restaurant made it on the list: Dino's Tomato Pie! Here's why it was chosen:

"Dino’s serves up New Jersey–style round and square pies created by Brandon Petit, who is said to have missed the Jersey pies of his youth. He decided to create a pizza joint from his memories, all red-lamped and moody, paying homage to the pizza taverns he fondly remembers. Located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, locally sourced toppings, A Sicilian-style crust with caramelized cheese, and a zesty red sauce, best enjoyed with a classic northern Italian Negroni on tap, is an experience that’s sure to bring you back again and again."