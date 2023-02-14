Shelter-In-Place: Hazmat Spill On Arizona Interstate

A shelter-in-place order has been called for a one-mile area of Tucson following a crash and hazmat spill.

The incident occured today (February 14) on Interstate 10 at Milepost 252 between Kolb and Rita Roads. According to an alert, residents to the east of Houghton Road, west of Kolb, north of Valencia and south of Voyager Road should take shelter immediately. The alert also advises the public to turn off heaters and air conditioning units that bring in outside air.

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in the area. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the closure will be extensive, and the Arizona Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. Thus, drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays.

At the time of this writing, details are limited. Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov.