Shelter-In-Place: Hazmat Spill On Arizona Interstate

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 14, 2023

chemical spill pollution response team in action recovery stop spill of the chemical spill pollution at factory . Hazard emergency response concept
Photo: Getty Images

A shelter-in-place order has been called for a one-mile area of Tucson following a crash and hazmat spill.

The incident occured today (February 14) on Interstate 10 at Milepost 252 between Kolb and Rita Roads. According to an alert, residents to the east of Houghton Road, west of Kolb, north of Valencia and south of Voyager Road should take shelter immediately. The alert also advises the public to turn off heaters and air conditioning units that bring in outside air.

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in the area. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the closure will be extensive, and the Arizona Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. Thus, drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays.

At the time of this writing, details are limited. Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.