Someone Put A 5-Room Tent Up For Rent In Pennsylvania

Someone in Pennsylvania has put a 250 square foot, 5-room tent up for rent.

Per the Zillow listing, the owners are asking $399 a month in rent for the five bedroom, one bathroom tent. Rent includes electric, propane for the grill and shower —which is also a tent— WiFi and a Porta John. In addition, the listers have offered to provide a double pull out bed, reclining chair, dining table, lounge, dinnerware, glassware, cookware, bed linens, blankets and sleeping bags.

But there's a catch: It's priced for only two people, and there's an additional charge for adding more people to the lease. The good news is the rent is month to month, and no notice is needed to terminate the lease. The extremely humble abode is located at 1524 West Pittsburgh Street #10 in Scottdale, Pennsylvania. Check out some photos of the tent below.