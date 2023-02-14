The Chicks Headed To Minnesota For State Fair's 2023 Grandstand

The Chicks have been announced as the second act for the Minnesota State Fair's 2023 Grandstand Series Lineup.

The country band will be performing at the Grandstand on Friday, August 25, with special guest Wild Rivers. This will be the first time the Chicks have taken the stage at the Minnesota State Fair since 2016, when they played shows on consecutive nights. Tickets range from $77 to $197 and go on sale this Friday (February 17) at 10 a.m. via the state fair's website.

The Texas band, made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer, shared the news on Tuesday (February 14) as part of their world tour announcement. Maren Morris, Wild Rivers and Ben Harper will join the Chicks in select cities on the run. "Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone," they wrote on Twitter.

The world tour is set to kick off in June, shortly after The Chicks take part in Willie Nelson's all-star 90th birthday celebration and perform a six-show residency in Las Vegas. See the full list of The Chick's 2023 World Tour dates below.