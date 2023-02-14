This Is The Best Louisiana Restaurant To Impress Your Date
By Sarah Tate
February 14, 2023
Dating comes with a lot of pressure. You want to make sure you mesh well with the other person while also making a lasting (and hopefully good) impression. Even if you've been with your partner for a while, you still want to find ways to treat them right and make your time together special.
One great way to impress your date is to treat them to a nice meal. LoveFood searched around the country to find the most impressive restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each sure to leave an impression on anyone who steps inside. According to the site:
"From romantic settings with breathtaking views to menus featuring some of the country's finest dishes, these US restaurants tick all the boxes. We've done the hard work and rounded up the most impressive restaurants in every state to help you spark a new romance or fall in love all over again."
So which Louisiana restaurant is guaranteed to impress a date?
Bywater American Bistro
Located in New Orleans, Bywater American Bistro cooks "ingredient drive food where inspiration comes from our personal experiences or one of the many cultures represented" around the area, using seasonal and thoughtful ingredients, according to its website.
Bywater American Bistro is located inside National Rice Mill Lofts at 2900 Chartres Street in New Orleans.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Located in a renovated masonry warehouse in New Orlean, Bywater American Bistro is the second restaurant from the James Beard Award-winner and Top Chef runner-up Nina Compton. The open kitchen sends out a wealth of great dishes, like blackened octopus with sweet potato coconut puree, or roasted Gulf fish with brown butter hazelnuts."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see the restaurants around the country that are sure to impress your date.