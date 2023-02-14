This Is The Best South Carolina Restaurant To Impress Your Date
By Sarah Tate
February 14, 2023
Dating comes with a lot of pressure. You want to make sure you mesh well with the other person while also making a lasting (and hopefully good) impression. Even if you've been with your partner for a while, you still want to find ways to treat them right and make your time together special.
One great way to impress your date is to treat them to a nice meal. LoveFood searched around the country to find the most impressive restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each sure to leave an impression on anyone who steps inside. According to the site:
"From romantic settings with breathtaking views to menus featuring some of the country's finest dishes, these US restaurants tick all the boxes. We've done the hard work and rounded up the most impressive restaurants in every state to help you spark a new romance or fall in love all over again."
So which South Carolina restaurant is guaranteed to impress a date?
Circa 1886 Restaurant
Located in Charleston, Circa 1886 Restaurant bills itself as a romantic fine dining restaurant serving a creative and flavorful menu inside the carriage house at the historic Wentworth Mansion. Circa 1886 Restaurant is located at 149 Wentworth Street in Charleston.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Located in Wentworth Mansion, this romantic venue is the perfect place for feasting on seasonal and local dishes paired with fantastic wine. Chef Marc Collins draws inspiration from cuisines around the world to create an incredible menu featuring plates such as antelope and lamb osso bucco. Alternatively, you can travel around the world through Collins' five-course tasting menu, which changes almost daily."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see the restaurants around the country that are sure to impress your date.