This Is The Best Tennessee Restaurant To Impress Your Date

Dating comes with a lot of pressure. You want to make sure you mesh well with the other person while also making a lasting (and hopefully good) impression. Even if you've been with your partner for a while, you still want to find ways to treat them right and make your time together special.

One great way to impress your date is to treat them to a nice meal. LoveFood searched around the country to find the most impressive restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each sure to leave an impression on anyone who steps inside. According to the site:

"From romantic settings with breathtaking views to menus featuring some of the country's finest dishes, these US restaurants tick all the boxes. We've done the hard work and rounded up the most impressive restaurants in every state to help you spark a new romance or fall in love all over again."

So which Tennessee restaurant is guaranteed to impress a date?

Marsh House