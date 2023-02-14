This Is The Best Tennessee Restaurant To Impress Your Date
By Sarah Tate
February 14, 2023
Dating comes with a lot of pressure. You want to make sure you mesh well with the other person while also making a lasting (and hopefully good) impression. Even if you've been with your partner for a while, you still want to find ways to treat them right and make your time together special.
One great way to impress your date is to treat them to a nice meal. LoveFood searched around the country to find the most impressive restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each sure to leave an impression on anyone who steps inside. According to the site:
"From romantic settings with breathtaking views to menus featuring some of the country's finest dishes, these US restaurants tick all the boxes. We've done the hard work and rounded up the most impressive restaurants in every state to help you spark a new romance or fall in love all over again."
So which Tennessee restaurant is guaranteed to impress a date?
Marsh House
Located in Nashville, Marsh House is as an elevated seafood-centric restaurant with a menu that "highlights the best elements of Southern cuisine, exploring the variety of the region and juxtaposing classic favorites with creative new dishes."
Marsh House is located at 401 11th Avenue S in Nashville.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"A Southern seafood restaurant in the heart of Nashville's Gulch neighborhood, Marsh House serves fresh, tasty dishes in a chic yet casual setting. The menu features a wealth of fishes, like mahi with grilled greens and a whole snapper for two — perfect of a seafood lover."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see the restaurants around the country that are sure to impress your date.