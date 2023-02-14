Yellowcard Announce Massive 'Ocean Avenue' Anniversary Tour: See The Dates

Yellowcard's seminal fourth album Ocean Avenue turns 20 this July, and what better way to celebrate than with a massive tour.

This Wild Life will open every show of the 22-date US trek, with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin and an Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set playing support on select dates.

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” frontman Ryan Key said in a press release. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

See a full list of tour dates below.

Yellowcard Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

07/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^*

07/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

07/08 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

07/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *+

07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^*

07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^*

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+

07/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

07/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*

07/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^*+

07/23 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^*+

07/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^*

07/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#

07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+

07/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^#+

08/01 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park – Gallagher Square ^#

08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+

08/04 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^#

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #+

08/08 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

^ = w/ Mayday Parade

* = w/ Story of the Year

# = w/ Anberlin

+ = w/ Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set

All dates with This Wild Life