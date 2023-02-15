50 Cent Reflects On His New Multi-Show Deal With FOX: 'I Don't Miss'

By Tony M. Centeno

February 15, 2023

50 Cent
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent is celebrating his latest television deal with FOX that will allow him to make various shows for the network.

On Tuesday, February 14, the seasoned TV mogul took to social media to flex his new broadcast agreement with FOX. His non-exclusive deal includes various scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series from the mind of Curtis "50 Cent' Jackson. Each show will be released through his production company G-Unit Film & Television. In his post, he includes a screenshot of a Variety article that reveals the news.

"How’s your day going, mine is going good. Happy Valentine’s Day GLG🚦GreenLightGang i don’t miss 🎯FOX💣BOOM💨" 50 wrote.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” 50 said in a statement.

The announcement couldn't have come at a better time for the Grammy award-winning rapper-actor. 50 Cent has spent nearly a decade cooking up a plethora of hit TV shows for Starz including his "Power" Universe (“Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force") and "Black Mafia Family," which was just renewed for a third season. He also produced "For Life" at ABC and his latest series "Hip Hop Homicides" for WeTV. Upon leaving Starz last year, 50 also got into podcasting with the debut of “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” which he released via iHeartMedia and Lionsgate Sound.

As if that's not enough, 50 Cent also entered into a partnership with horror legend Eli Roth and 3BlackDot to cook up three horror films: The Gun, Trackmaster and Creature House. Before those see the light of day, 50 is preparing to release his first creepy movie Skill House.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.