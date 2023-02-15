50 Cent Reflects On His New Multi-Show Deal With FOX: 'I Don't Miss'

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” 50 said in a statement.



The announcement couldn't have come at a better time for the Grammy award-winning rapper-actor. 50 Cent has spent nearly a decade cooking up a plethora of hit TV shows for Starz including his "Power" Universe (“Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force") and "Black Mafia Family," which was just renewed for a third season. He also produced "For Life" at ABC and his latest series "Hip Hop Homicides" for WeTV. Upon leaving Starz last year, 50 also got into podcasting with the debut of “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” which he released via iHeartMedia and Lionsgate Sound.



As if that's not enough, 50 Cent also entered into a partnership with horror legend Eli Roth and 3BlackDot to cook up three horror films: The Gun, Trackmaster and Creature House. Before those see the light of day, 50 is preparing to release his first creepy movie Skill House.