Arizona Residents Told To Turn Off Heat And AC After Nitric Acid Spill

A tanker truck carrying nitric acid overturned and spilled the toxic chemical over the roadway on I-10 near Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday (February 14) afternoon. The driver of the truck was killed in the crash.

Nitric acid, which is used to manufacture plastics and dyes, is highly corrosive and can be fatal if inhaled.

Authorities shut down the highway in both directions and ordered everybody living within a half mile of the crash to evacuate as toxic, yellow smoke filled the air. Those who live within a mile of the crash were told to shelter and place and advised to turn off their heating and air conditioning systems.

Officials were hoping to lift the orders by 6 a.m. on Wednesday but extended them after additional gas leaked out of the tanker as crews were trying to remove it.

"The public should avoid the area, and motorists should seek an alternate route. Unified Command anticipates an extensive closure," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an early morning update.

A motorist driving by the crash site shared a video of the yellow smoke spreading along the highway.