Bruce Springsteen Offering $5 Tickets For Upcoming Show
By Logan DeLoye
February 15, 2023
Ticket prices for concerts might be soaring across the nation, but interested individuals will be able to attend Bruce Springsteen's concert in Oklahoma next week for just $5! Yes, you read that correctly. According to NJ.com, Springsteen is set to perform in Tulsa on February 21st, and ticket prices start at $5 before fees. The $5 dollar tickets encompass multiple sections and can be found on both Stubhub and Vivid Seats. The single digit ticket prices are for seats within the 300-level of the venue.
Springsteen recently announced a handful of new tour dates with the E Street Band for the Summer! They will be taking the stage at venues across America including a handful of dates in Canada. Springsteen took to Instagram to announce the added dates, and to detail the ticket registration process for fans.
"Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to a city near you! Register now for Verified Fan for your chance to buy tickets. Registration will close this Sunday, Feb 19 at 11:59pm ET. For more information visit brucespringsteen.net."
After taking the stage in Tulsa, Springsteen will be traveling to Portland, Oregon for the next show where the cheapest ticket prices currently sit at $176.