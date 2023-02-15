China Warns Of 'Countermeasures' Against U.S. For Downing Spy Balloon

Chinese officials blasted the United States and warned there would be consequences for shooting down a spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean.

President Joe Biden ordered the military to shoot down the balloon, which was first spotted over Montana. However, the military waited several days until the balloon floated over the Atlantic Ocean to shoot it down to prevent any collateral damage on the ground.

"The U.S. has abused force, overreacted, escalated the situation, and used this as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions," Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a press conference on Wednesday (February 15).

"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant U.S. entities that undermine China's sovereignty and security," Wang added.

While Wang did not provide any details about what those countermeasures would be, he did say that China will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and its legitimate rights and interests."

Wang also reiterated previous accusations the U.S. had flown spy balloons over Xinjiang and Tibet.

"Without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities, it has illegally flown at least ten times over China's territorial airspace, including over Xinjiang, Tibet, and other provinces," Wang said.