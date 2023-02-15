Colts Owner Jim Irsay Appears To Tease Draft Trade With Strange Tweet

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shared a strange tweet that appears to be hinting at a possible trade with the Chicago Bears centered around the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

"My relationship with the Chicago bears goes back more than 60 years…," Irsay tweeted, along with what appears to be a photo of himself as a child riding on the bakc of a bear at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago but included no additional explanation.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer said the Bears could "try to trade the first pick" amid the team's plan to build around quarterback Justin Fields, rather than take another player at his position, during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. The Colts, who have had seven different starting quarterbacks since Andrew Luck's retirement ahead of the 2019 season, would be a realistic trade partner for Chicago as they currently hold the No. 4 pick, allowing the Bears to stay in the top 5 while acquiring extra trade pieces.